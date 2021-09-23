Madhya Pradesh Board Revises Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme For Theory, Practical Papers

MP Board revises Class 10, 12 marking scheme

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) has revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams. According to the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.

However, no changes have been made to the old Business, NSQF, and D.El.Ed subjects of MP Board.

The MP Board has released the detailed Class 10, 12 marking scheme on the official website of the board. The detailed marking scheme includes the number of questions to be asked from a particular chapter and the distribution of marks.

The board has recently announced the reduction of Class 9 to 12 syllabusfor the academic session 2021-22. Considering the hardships, the students were facing with the disruption in educational activities due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, MPBSE has reduced the syllabi of Class 9 to Class 12 subjects including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, as well as for the Humanities, Commerce, and Science stream students.