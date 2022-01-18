Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Datesheet; Exams From Jan 20

MPBSE Class 10, 12 pre-board datesheets out

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the pre-board exam datesheets for the 2021-22 exams. The board will start the pre-board exams from January 20. The MPBSE pre-board exams will be held in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode. As per the MPBSE pre board exam schedule, Class 10 exams will begin from January 20 and will continue till January 28, Class 12 pre-board exams will be held between January 20 and January 31, 2022.

In MP Board ‘take-home exam’ mode, students will be provided with the questions papers and answer sheets one day before the exams. A social media post of the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said: “In order that the students do not have to call the school again and again, 2 to 3 question papers can be made available simultaneously and on the day of receipt of the next question paper, the answer books of the previously provided question papers will be submitted.”

While the last date to submit the answer papers for the students of Class 10 is January 28, for the students of Class 12, it is February 1.

All subject teachers will evaluate the answer sheets and inform by February 5 to rectify the mistakes made by the students.

The board has also said that in case of any adverse situation, apart from the students, question papers and answer sheets can also be provided to the parents. The institution principal of the school nearest to their residence will provide question papers and answer sheets to the hostel students, the board said.