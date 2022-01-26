Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Main Exam Admit Card

MP board admit card 2022 released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the main exam admit cards for the 2021-22 board exams. Students can access the MP Board admit cards at the official website of the board -- mpbse.mponline.gov.in. To download and access the MP board admit card 2022, students will have to insert login credentials including application numbers or roll numbers and a captcha code. The last date to download the MP admit card is March 31, 2022.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Board exam dates, MPBSE Class 10 and 12 theory exams will start from February 12 and will be continued till March 20, 2022, while the MPBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2022 will be held till March 31, 2022.

MP Board Admit Card: How To Download

Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the link -- “Examination and Enrollment Form” On the next window, click on the designated admit card Insert application number or roll numbers on the next window Submit and download the MP board admit card

The board has already started the pre-board exams from January 20. The MPBSE pre-board exams are being held in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode. As per the MPBSE pre board exam schedule, Class 10 exams will continue till January 28 and Class 12 pre-board exams will be held till January 31, 2022.

The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.