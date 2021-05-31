  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board Releases Class 9, 11 Results; Details Here

MP Board Class 9, 11 Results: To access the Class 9 and Class 11 result MP board, students have to select the district, block, school and class.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 31, 2021 9:04 am IST

MP Board has declared the Class 9 and Class 11 results
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has released the Class 9 and Class 11 results for the cancelled board exams. The education department has released the Classes 9 and 11 exam results on the official website -- vimarsh.mp.gov.in. To access the Class 9 and Class 11 result MP board, students have to select the district, block, school and class. Get quick latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

MP Board Class 9, 11 Results: Direct Link

The results of Class 9 and Class 11 have been released on the basis of the students’ performances in the revision test held from November 20 to November 28, 2020, and the half-yearly exams that were held between February 1 and February 9 this year. The MP Board Class 9 and Class 11 exams were cancelled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The final results of MP Board 2021 Class 9, 11 exams have been released on the basis of the best of five subjects. Students are declared pass if they qualify in five subjects and fail in one subject out of the total six subjects.

For students who fail to obtain 33 per cent marks in more than one subject, a maximum of 10 grace marks will be awarded. The grace marks, the MP board statement said, can be awarded in more than one subject as well, if required.

Moreover, an option to appear for the MP board Class 9 and Class 11 exams will also be provided to the students who are unable to obtain the minimum required marks in the final exams. Also, in case a student who did not take the November 2020 or the February examination will also be given another opportunity to appear for the examination, once the situation arising out of Covid improves.

