Madhya Pradesh Board Reduces Class 9 To 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session

MP Board reduces Class 9-12 syllabus for 2021-22 academic session

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has reduced the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2021-22. Considering the constraints, the students have faced with the disruption in educational activities due to the ongoing Covid lockdowns in the country this year as well, MPBSE has decided to reduce the syllabi of Class 9 to Class 12 subjects including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, as well as for the Humanities, Commerce, and Science stream students.

The list of deleted topics for all the classes and streams has been made available on the MPBSE website -- mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Class 9-12 Deleted Syllabus: Direct Link

Recently, the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has also reduced the syllabus of Class 9 and Class 10. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for the year 2022. The decision to reduce the syllabus has been taken considering the difficulties faced by students amid the Coronavirus crisis.

In a first, the Madhya Pradesh government has started an online tracking system to make the distribution of free textbooks to school students transparent and paperless. The Madhya Pradesh online tracking system of books will be based on geo-tag technology and seeks to distribute three crore 55 lakh books during the current academic year. The online geo-tagging system has been prepared in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC). The online tracking system seeks to track books right from the Text Book Corporation where they are printed to distribution to the children at the school level.