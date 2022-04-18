Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By April-End, Says MPBSE Controller

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 release date and time

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has completed the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 examinations. Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma told Careers360 that both the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced by the April-end. "The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April," the controller said. Once announced, MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which were conducted between February and March. The students need to follow these steps to get 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites. Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022 link at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Use your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.