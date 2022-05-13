Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Soon: How To Check

  • Home
MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5, 8 results once released, will be available on the official website- rskmp.in. Over 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 5, 8 examinations this year

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 13, 2022 2:36 pm IST

MPBSE Class 5, 8 results 2022 will be available on rskmp.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of Class 5, 8 examinations on Friday, May 13. Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will announce the Class 10, 12 results at 3 PM today. The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5, 8 results once released, will be available on the official website- rskmp.in. MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 LIVE

Over 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 5, 8 examinations this year; 8.26 lakh students for Class 5 exam, and 7.56 lakh candidates for Class 8 exam 2022. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall to pass in the Class 5, 8 exams.

MPBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- rskmp.in
  • Click on Class 5, 8 results link
  • Enter your roll number
  • Class 5, 8 results 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.

Madhya Pradesh Board last month announced the results for Class 10, 12. The pass percentage in Class 10 was 59.54 per cent, and a total of 72.72 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams successfully. Nancy Dubey became the topper in Class 10, and Pragati Mittal is the 12th topper. A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations.

Last year, the pass percentage for both the Class 10, 12 was 100 per cent.

