  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 Out; Here’s Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 Out; Here’s Direct Link

MBSE MP Board Admit Card 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for February-March, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 26, 2022 2:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Main Exam Admit Card
Madhya Pradesh Board To Offer Helpline To Handle Exam Stress
Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Datesheet; Exams From Jan 20
Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Released, Check Schedule
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2022 MPBSE Exams For Class 10, 12 From February 12
Madhya Pradesh Board Revises Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme For Theory, Practical Papers
Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 Out; Here’s Direct Link
Madhya Pradesh board exam admit cards released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

MBSE MP Board Admit Card 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for February-March, 2022. Students can go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in to download their admit cards. They will have to use their roll numbers to download the admit cards from the official website.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

They will have to reach their exam centres by 8:30 am and undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will be allowed to enter up to 15 minutes prior to the exam.

MPBSE MP Board Exam Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

How To Download Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Admit Card

  1. Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

  2. Click on the ‘Examination/Enrolment Forms’ tab.

  3. Click on ‘Print Main Exam Admit Card 2022’.

  4. Enter your roll number and other required information.

  5. Download the admit card and take a printout.

After downloading the admit card, carefully read and make sure that all the information mentioned in it are correct. In case of any error, contact your school or the board.

Here are the time tables of Madhya Pradesh Class 10, Class 12 board exams:

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022

Date

Subject

February 18, 2022

Hindi

February 22

Mathematics

February 24

Urdu

February 26

Social Science

March 2

Science

March 5

English

March 8

Sanskrit

March 9

Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi


For dumb students: Painting


For blind students: Music


March 10

All NSQF subjects

MP Board 12th Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)

Date

Subject

February 17

English

February 19

Hindi

February 21

English, Economics, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art, VOC 1st paper

February 23

Biotechnology, Indian Art

February 24

Biology

February 25

Political Science, VOC 2nd paper

February 28

Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Element of Science and Maths useful for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile, VOC 3rd paper

March 3

Mathematics

March 4

Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture (Humanities group), Home Science, Drawing and Designing, Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Environmental Education and Rural Development + Entrepreneurship (VOC)

March 7

Informatic Practices

March 9

Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 10

Urdu, Marathi

March 11

All NSQF subjects, Physical Education

March 12

Sanskrit

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Examination Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Examination MPBSE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PPC Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Guidelines For Students
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration For PPC Ends Tomorrow; Know About Themes, Guidelines For Students
Vedas To Metaverse: Education Ministry Tableau Showcases Key Aspects Of New Educational Policy
Vedas To Metaverse: Education Ministry Tableau Showcases Key Aspects Of New Educational Policy
Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Main Exam Admit Card
Madhya Pradesh Board Releases MPBSE Class 10, 12 Main Exam Admit Card
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Deferment Of NEET PG 2022 Scheduled On March 12
Plea In Supreme Court Seeks Deferment Of NEET PG 2022 Scheduled On March 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................