Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2022 Out; Here’s Direct Link

MBSE MP Board Admit Card 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for February-March, 2022. Students can go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in to download their admit cards. They will have to use their roll numbers to download the admit cards from the official website.

As per the exam schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 and Class 12 exams will begin on February 17. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on the exam days.

They will have to reach their exam centres by 8:30 am and undergo a mandatory thermal scanning. They will be allowed to enter up to 15 minutes prior to the exam.

MPBSE MP Board Exam Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

How To Download Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Admit Card

Go to mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Click on the ‘Examination/Enrolment Forms’ tab. Click on ‘Print Main Exam Admit Card 2022’. Enter your roll number and other required information. Download the admit card and take a printout.

After downloading the admit card, carefully read and make sure that all the information mentioned in it are correct. In case of any error, contact your school or the board.

Here are the time tables of Madhya Pradesh Class 10, Class 12 board exams:

MP Board 10th Time Table 2022

Date Subject February 18, 2022 Hindi February 22 Mathematics February 24 Urdu February 26 Social Science March 2 Science March 5 English March 8 Sanskrit March 9 Marathi, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi

For dumb students: Painting

For blind students: Music

March 10 All NSQF subjects

MP Board 12th Time Table 2022 (Arts, Science, Commerce)