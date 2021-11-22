Image credit: PTI/ FILE MPBSE 10th, 12th exam datesheets released

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the dates for class 10, 12 board exams 2022. As per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from February 18, while class 12 exam from February 17. As per the earlier datesheet, the class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from February 12.

The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.

For details on MPBSE board exams, please visit the website- mpbse.nic.in.