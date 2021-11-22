  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Released, Check Schedule

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Released, Check Schedule

As per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from February 18, while class 12 exam from February 17

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 7:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2022 MPBSE Exams For Class 10, 12 From February 12
Madhya Pradesh Board Revises Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme For Theory, Practical Papers
Madhya Pradesh Board Reduces Class 9 To 12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Session
MP Board 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: MPBSE Class 12 Result Direct Link Here
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Declared, 100 Per Cent Pass
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce Class 12 Result Today
Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 Dates Released, Check Schedule
MPBSE 10th, 12th exam datesheets released
Image credit: PTI/ FILE

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh board (MPBSE) has announced the dates for class 10, 12 board exams 2022. As per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam schedule, the class 10 exam will be held from February 18, while class 12 exam from February 17. As per the earlier datesheet, the class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from February 12.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 


By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.

For details on MPBSE board exams, please visit the website- mpbse.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
PEB Madhya Pradesh MPBSE 12th results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP RCET 2021 Dates Out; Exams To Begin From December 7
AP RCET 2021 Dates Out; Exams To Begin From December 7
CISCE ICSE Term-1 Exam 2021: Preparation Hacks To Score Full Marks In 10th MCQ Paper
CISCE ICSE Term-1 Exam 2021: Preparation Hacks To Score Full Marks In 10th MCQ Paper
AP ECET Counselling 2021: Web Options Entry Begin At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP ECET Counselling 2021: Web Options Entry Begin At Sche.ap.gov.in
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Plans To Take Steps Towards Trans-inclusion In Its Campus
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Plans To Take Steps Towards Trans-inclusion In Its Campus
IIT Kharagpur Releases GATE 2022 Mock Tests; Details Here
IIT Kharagpur Releases GATE 2022 Mock Tests; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................