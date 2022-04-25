Madhya Pradesh Board Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 This Week, Says Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced by April 30

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE is likely to announce the results of Class 10, 12 examinations by the end of April. MP Board Controller Balwant Verma told Careers360, "the Class 10, 12 results can be expected by April 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon." Once released, students can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Last year, the pass percentage for both the 10th, 12th exams were 100 per cent.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More

Recommended: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which were conducted between February and March. The students need to follow these steps to get 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites. Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022 link at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Use your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, the candidates can check the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.