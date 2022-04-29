  • Home
Mpbse.nic.in Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: When, Where, Direct Link To Check

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The result will be announced at 1 PM, a total of 18 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations can access their results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in

Education | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 12:10 pm IST

Mpbse.nic.in Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: When, Where, Direct Link To Check
Check MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in


MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 10th, 12th exam results 2022 will be announced on Friday, April 29. The result will be announced at 1 PM, a total of 18 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations can access their results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. The MP Board Class 10, 12 examinations were held between February 17 and March 12. Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES

Last year, MPBSE declared the Class 10th result on July 14, while Class 12 result on July 29. Both the 10th and 12th exam results received 100 per cent pass percentage.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Direct Link, When And Where To Check

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. The students can get their results through these official websites after 1 PM.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had released a revised marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

