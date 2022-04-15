Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Steps To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MP Board 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The result of Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE Class 10, 12 examinations is likely to be announced by the end of April. As communicated to Careers360, MP Board Controller Balwant Verma earlier said that the Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week. The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the 10th, 12th exams which was held between February and March. The students need to follow these steps to get 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022 link at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Use your roll number and date of birth

MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.