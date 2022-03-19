Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Update On Result Date

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MPBSE 10th, 12th exam results at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will soon complete the evaluation process of the class 10 and 12 exams, which was commenced from March 6. As per report, the class 10 and 12 exam results are likely to be out by April-end. CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE

A total of 18 lakh students had appeared for the MPBSE 10th, 12th exams which were conducted in February. Once announced, the MP Board Result will be available at the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022 Use your roll number and date of birth MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.