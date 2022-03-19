Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Update On Result Date

  • Home
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Check Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE 10th, 12th exam results release date and time. Download score card at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 2:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check MPBSE 10th, 12th exam results at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will soon complete the evaluation process of the class 10 and 12 exams, which was commenced from March 6. As per report, the class 10 and 12 exam results are likely to be out by April-end. CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

A total of 18 lakh students had appeared for the MPBSE 10th, 12th exams which were conducted in February. Once announced, the MP Board Result will be available at the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
  2. Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022
  3. Use your roll number and date of birth
  4. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen
  5. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Examination Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Examination MPBSE results
