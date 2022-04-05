  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date And Time

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: MP Board Controller Balwant Verma told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week as the evaluation process will take time to complete

Updated: Apr 5, 2022 4:55 pm IST
Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Release Date And Time
Check MP Board 10th, 12th results at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 examinations by the end of April. MP Board Controller Balwant Verma told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week as the evaluation process will take time to complete. The students can check the Class 10, 12 exam results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. State Wise Board Exam 2022 LIVE UPDATES

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 exams which was held between February and March. The students need to follow these steps to get 10th, 12th exam results on the official websites. Click on 10th, 12th exam results 2022 link at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Use your roll number and date of birth. MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th score cards, take a print out for further reference.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, please visit the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

