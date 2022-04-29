  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know About The Revised Marking Scheme

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works

Education | Updated: Apr 29, 2022 11:23 am IST

Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know About The Revised Marking Scheme
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10, 12 exam results on Friday, April 29. The 10th, 12th results will be announced at 1 PM, as per MPBSE. “The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM," read the social media post of the Madhya Pradesh government. Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES

The Madhya Pradesh Board has changed the marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which were held between February 17 and March 12. The Class 10, 12 results once released will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Last year, MPBSE declared the Class 10th result on July 14, while Class 12 result on July 29. Both the 10th and 12th exam results received 100 per cent pass percentage. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th Examination Madhya Pradesh Board 12th Examination MPBSE result

