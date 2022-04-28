  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE To Announce Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Tomorrow

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Class 10, 12 results once released will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which was held between February 17 and March 12

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 28, 2022 10:21 pm IST

Check MPBSE MPBSE 10th, 12th results on the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results for Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 on Friday, April 29. As per the MP Board, the Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 1 PM. “The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM," read the social media post of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The Class 10, 12 results once released will be available on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. A total of 18 lakh students appeared in the Class 10, 12 examinations which was held between February 17 and March 12.

Last year, MPBSE declared the Class 10th result on July 14, while Class 12 result on July 29. The pass percentage for both the 10th and 12th exams was 100 per cent, so far the best pass percentage received by MPBSE. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had released a revised marking scheme this year. As per the revised marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

For details on Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2022, the candidates can check the websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

