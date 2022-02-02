  • Home
  • Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Education Minister

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, "Annual exam of class 12 will be held from February 17, and 10th exam from February 18."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 12:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: PTI/ FILE
MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the classes 10, 12 exams from February 17 as per the schedule following Covid-19 guidelines. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, "Annual exam of class 12 will be held from February 17, and 10th exam from February 18, 2022." The 10th, 12th admit card has already been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board earlier conducted th e pre-board exams in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode till January 31, 2022. The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. 40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.

