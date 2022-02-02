Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule: Education Minister

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th exam will be held from February 17

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the classes 10, 12 exams from February 17 as per the schedule following Covid-19 guidelines. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, "Annual exam of class 12 will be held from February 17, and 10th exam from February 18, 2022." The 10th, 12th admit card has already been released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

प्रदेश में कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा नियत कार्यक्रम अनुसार ही होंगी।सभी विद्यालयों में कक्षा 10वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 18 फरवरी 2022 से और कक्षा 12वीं की वार्षिक परीक्षा 17 फरवरी 2022 से आयोजित की जाएगी- स्कूल शिक्षा (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) राज्य मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp pic.twitter.com/upWgCux7ST — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 1, 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board earlier conducted th e pre-board exams in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode till January 31, 2022. The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. 40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.