Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has issued the guidelines for MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 annual exams 2022.
MPBSE Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued the guidelines for Class 5 and Class 8 annual exams 2022. As per the guidelines issued by the MPBSE, students must pass the annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 in order to get promoted to the next grade, otherwise they will be detained in the same class.
The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students from April 1, 2022, onwards. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.
MP Board MPBSE Class 5,8 Exams 2022: Guidelines
- Students who do not pass in the examination will be given additional tuition by the school and after 2 months after the declaration of the result, the student will be given the opportunity of re-examination.
- If the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such a student will be detained back in the class he/she is studying.
- Students who fail the MP Board Class 5 and 8 exams, will not to promoted to the next grade.
- No student shall be expelled from school until he/she has completed their elementary education.
कक्षा 5 वीं व 8वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा दिशा निर्देश— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 22, 2022
• परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण न होने वाले छात्रों को विद्यालय द्वारा अतिरिक्त, शिक्षण दिया जाएगा और परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के 2 महीने बाद विद्यार्थी को पुनः परीक्षा का अवसर प्रदान किया जाएगा#MPSchoolExam#SchoolEducationMP pic.twitter.com/NZZn2kQS2Y
As per the schedule, the annual exam 2022 for Class 5 will be held between April 1 and April 8. The MPBSE Class 8 exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 9.
Click here for more Education News
LATEST NEWS
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.