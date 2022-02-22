Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022

Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has issued the guidelines for MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 annual exams 2022.

Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 22, 2022 10:19 pm IST
Source: Careers360
Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022
The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 from April 1.

MPBSE Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued the guidelines for Class 5 and Class 8 annual exams 2022. As per the guidelines issued by the MPBSE, students must pass the annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 in order to get promoted to the next grade, otherwise they will be detained in the same class.

The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students from April 1, 2022, onwards. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.

MP Board MPBSE Class 5,8 Exams 2022: Guidelines

  • Students who do not pass in the examination will be given additional tuition by the school and after 2 months after the declaration of the result, the student will be given the opportunity of re-examination.
  • If the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such a student will be detained back in the class he/she is studying.
  • Students who fail the MP Board Class 5 and 8 exams, will not to promoted to the next grade.
  • No student shall be expelled from school until he/she has completed their elementary education.

As per the schedule, the annual exam 2022 for Class 5 will be held between April 1 and April 8. The MPBSE Class 8 exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 9.

Click here for more Education News

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Declare SEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; Steps To Check
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Declare SEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; Steps To Check
Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
GATE Result 2022 On This Date; Answer Key Released At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
GATE Result 2022 On This Date; Answer Key Released At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
DHSE Releases Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Schedule; Time Table Here
DHSE Releases Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Schedule; Time Table Here
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time

LATEST NEWS

Live | CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
Feb 22, 2022
Symbiosis Institute Of Design To Declare SEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; Steps To Check
Feb 22, 2022
New Education Policy Focused On Science, Technology, Skill Development: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Feb 22, 2022
University Of Essex Launches Scholarship Programme For Indian Students
Feb 22, 2022
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Science Awareness Programme For School Students
Feb 22, 2022

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources