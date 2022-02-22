Madhya Pradesh Board Issues Guidelines For MPBSE Class 5, 8 Exams 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 from April 1.

MPBSE Exams 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued the guidelines for Class 5 and Class 8 annual exams 2022. As per the guidelines issued by the MPBSE, students must pass the annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 in order to get promoted to the next grade, otherwise they will be detained in the same class.

The Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct the annual exams 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 students from April 1, 2022, onwards. The exams will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am in offline mode.

MP Board MPBSE Class 5,8 Exams 2022: Guidelines

Students who do not pass in the examination will be given additional tuition by the school and after 2 months after the declaration of the result, the student will be given the opportunity of re-examination.

If the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such a student will be detained back in the class he/she is studying.

Students who fail the MP Board Class 5 and 8 exams, will not to promoted to the next grade.

No student shall be expelled from school until he/she has completed their elementary education.

कक्षा 5 वीं व 8वीं वार्षिक परीक्षा दिशा निर्देश



• परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण न होने वाले छात्रों को विद्यालय द्वारा अतिरिक्त, शिक्षण दिया जाएगा और परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित होने के 2 महीने बाद विद्यार्थी को पुनः परीक्षा का अवसर प्रदान किया जाएगा#MPSchoolExam#SchoolEducationMP pic.twitter.com/NZZn2kQS2Y — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) February 22, 2022

As per the schedule, the annual exam 2022 for Class 5 will be held between April 1 and April 8. The MPBSE Class 8 exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 9.

