Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Practical Exams Begin This Week

MPBSE Classes 10,12 board practical exams

Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams. The practical exams for regular and other students will be conducted from April 17 to May 20. The regular students will be appearing for the practical board exams at their respective schools while the open school students will be giving the practical exams at the designated exam centres. Earlier the board exams were scheduled between April 17 to April 27.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

Madhya Pradesh Board has issued a notice regarding the upcoming secondary and senior secondary board exams at the official website mpbse.nic.in. It said, “We are issuing the dates for high school or higher secondary exams and higher secondary regular exams”.

The Madhya Pradesh schools have been asked to submit the marks for internal assessment and the external objective-type exam within the given deadline. The marks for the regular students have to be submitted by May 22. The marks can be submitted till March 25 with a late fee of Rs 2,000 per paper and till May 29 with a late fee of Rs 5,000 per paper.

The marks for open schools students can be submitted till two days after the deadline.





The schools will have to submit the final marks of students to the divisional officer in the education department. The marks obtained in the OMR-based exam must be submitted between May 23 and May 30. The marks must be submitted to the divisional headquarters between May 26 and June 2.

Madhya Pradesh will be holding the Class 10 board exams from April 30 to May 19 and Class 12 board exams from May 1 to May 21.

The MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode at the designated exam centres. Earlier the board officials had reduced the syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 students.