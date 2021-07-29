Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Declared, 100 Per Cent Pass

Image credit: Shutterstock MP board MPBSE 12th result declared (representational)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared Class 12 final results. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has announced the results at a press conference. Students can check their results on board websites – mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in – and on the MPBSE app. MP Board 12th Science, Commerce and Arts, 12th certificate and special category students’ results have been declared together. All eligible students have been declared pass this year, the education minister said in the result press conference.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

The board will conduct a special exam later for students who want to improve their results.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

A total of 6,60,682 students had registered for this year's board exams and results have been declared for 6,56,148 students. Result has been withheld for 3,549 students and cancelled for 985 students.

The minister said around 52 per cent of students have been placed in the first division, 40 per cent in the second, and 7 per cent in the third division.

For students who are not satisfied with marks, can appear for the special exam in September, for one or all subjects, the minister said.

The board had to cancel the Class 12 exams in view of the Covid crisis. The results have been declared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Class 12 results have been declared using students’ performances in the best five subjects of Class 10. All students who had registered for the board exams have been promoted on the basis of this evaluation method.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, the Chief Minister said: “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later...Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10”.