Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Date, Time Announced

Madhya Pradesh Class 12th result date announced

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP board Class 10, 12 result date. The MP board will declare the Class 12th results on July 29 at 12 noon. The MP board Class 12 exams could not be held and had to be cancelled in view of Covid crisis. The MP Board 12th Result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE 12th results.

Apart from the official websites, MP Board Class 12 results can be accessed from the MPBSE Mobile application available on Google Play Store. The Class 12th result can be downloaded from the "know your result section". Candidates will be required to enter the roll number to access the MP 12th result.

The Class 12th MP board exams that were originally scheduled to be held from May 1 were postponed considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus. While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, the Chief Minister said: “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 students’ results will be declared on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10.

All students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method, an official statement said.

For students who want to improve their scores, will also be allowed to appear in an exam when Covid situation normalises.

Last year, the board had announced the Class 12th results on July 27.