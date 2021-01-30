MPBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Released; Check Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10 exam time-table and Class 12 exam time-table for the state board exams. The MPBSE Class 10 exams will begin from April 30, 2021 and the MPBSE Class 12 exams will start from May 1, 2021. The Madhya Pradesh board has also released the Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination, Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) exam dates.

The MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 MPBSE board High School Certificate exam will continue till HSLC examinations will continue till May 15, 2021. The MPBSE Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate exam will continue till May 18, 2021. The MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted between 8 am and 11 am.

While announcing the MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exam time table, the School Education Department, in their social media handle said: “Examination program of High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational Course Examination / Physical Education Training and Diploma in Pre-school Education (DPSE) announced for the year 2021 of Secondary Education Board, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal.”

The states board examinations have undergone several changes due to COVID-19 situation. The Madhya Pradesh Government will promote the students of Class 1 to Class 8 to their next classes on the basis of class project. The board has also reduced the MPBSE Class 10 syllabus and MPBSE Class 12 syllabus. The students of Class 10 and Class 12 have been attending classes in offline mode from December 18.