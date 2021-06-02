MP Board cancels Class 12 exams

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Board has cancelled the Class 12 board exams, Chief Minister Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. The board earlier had said that it will announce a decision on whether to conduct the Class 12th exams or keep the examinations on hold in the first week of June. The Class 12th MP board exams that were originally scheduled to be held from May 1 were postponed considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of coronavirus.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, the Chief Minister said: “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

“At a time when students are already worried about the uncertainties of Covid pandemic, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them,” Mr Chouhan added.

The board is yet to announce a decision on the assessment criteria on the Class 12 cancelled exams. The board might consider internal assessment marks to reward the students on the Class 12th exam MP board subjects.

मध्यप्रदेश में 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाएँ इस वर्ष अयोजित नहीं की जाएंगी।



बच्चों की ज़िंदगी हमारे लिए अनमोल है। करियर की चिंता हमलोग बाद में कर लेंगे। बच्चों पर जिस समय #COVID19 का बोझ है, उस समय हम उन पर परीक्षाओं का मानसिक बोझ नहीं डाल सकते! pic.twitter.com/jwvS6BfIlG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 2, 2021

The board has already cancelled of Class 10 MP exams. The criteria for promoting Class 10 students to the next higher class has also been announced. The board will consider students' performance in the half yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests and internal assesments held during the academic year for preparing results.