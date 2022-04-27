  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Result Date, Time

MP Board Result 2022: The MP board will declare the Class 10th and 12th results on April 29 at 1 pm. The MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 7:14 pm IST

Madhya Pradesh Board Announces Class 10, 12 Result Date, Time
Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 result date announced
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP board Class 10, 12 result date and time. The MP board will declare the Class 10th and 12th results on April 29 at 1 pm. The MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results.

Announcing the Class 10, 12 result date and time, a social media post of the Madhya Pradesh government said: “The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM.”

Last year MPBSE declared the Class 10th results on July 14. 3,56,582 students have bagged the First Division against 3,42,390 in 2020. Last year, as many as 9,14,079 students had qualified for admission to Class 11 out of the total 9,25,213 students registering for the Class 10th MP board exams.

The Class 12th MP Board result last year was declared on July 29. Out of the total 6,60,682 students appearing for the exam last year, 3,43,064 students have secured the first division and 2,64,295 students were placed in the second division.

MP Board results Class 10, 12 will also be made available on MPBSE mobile app. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to official website -- mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 result.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view your result

