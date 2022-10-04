  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10, 12

MPBSE 2023 Board Exams: While the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will begin on February 13, 2023, the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 theory exams will start on February 15, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 12:46 pm IST

MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates announced for 2023 board exams
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates for the 2023 state board exams. The board has announced the theory and practical exam dates for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2023 board exams. While the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams will begin on February 13, 2023, the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 theory exams will start on February 15, 2023. The Madhya Pradesh board practical exams will continue till March 25, 2023, while the MPBSE theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 will get over on March 20, 2023.

The MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exams will be held in pen-and-paper mode. While announcing the MPBSE Class 10 and MPBSE Class 12 exam theory and pratical exam dates, the School Education Department said that the complete schedule will be made available on the official website -- mpbse.nic.in later.

Steps To Download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table 2023

  • When issued, go to the official website of MP board - mpbse.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Timetable’ tab.
  • Click on the designated MPBSE Class 10 timetable or MPBSE Class 12 timetable
  • MPBSE exam timetable pdf will appear on the screen
  • Download
