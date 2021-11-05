Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2022 MPBSE Exams For Class 10, 12 From February 12

MPBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates announced

The Madhya Pradesh board has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 MPBSE exams will be held from February 12. As per the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) exam dates, MP Board Class 10 and 12 theory exams will be continued till March 20, 2022, while the MPBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2022 will be held till March 31, 2022.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

The School Education Department Madhya Pradesh, in a social media post said: “For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

लोक स्वास्थ्य एवं लोकहित में वर्ष 2019 और 2020 में नोबल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) के संक्रमण को दृष्टिगत रखते हुये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) November 3, 2021

The MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the 2022 board exams. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

40 per cent questions in both Classes 10 and 12 theory exams will be objective in nature. While the rest 40 per cent will be subjective and 20 per cent of questions will be analytical in nature, an MPBSE statement said.