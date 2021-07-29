Image credit: Shutterstock MP Board 12th result 2021 today

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of the Class 12 students today, June 29 at 12 noon. The MP Class 12th Result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE Class 12 results.

Apart from the official websites, MPBSE 12th Class results can also be accessed from the MPBSE Mobile application available on Google Play Store. The Class 12th result MP Board can be downloaded from the "know your result section" of MPBSE Mobile App. Students will be required to insert their roll numbers to access the MP 12th result.

The board had to cancel the Class 12 exams in view of the Covid crisis. Initially scheduled to start from May 1, the Class 12th exams were first postponed and then altogether cancelled.

The results due to be released today will be declared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 students’ results will be declared on the basis of their performances in the best five subjects of Class 10. Students who have registered for the board exams MP Class 12th will be promoted on the basis of this evaluation method.

While announcing the decision to cancel Class 12th MP board exams, the Chief Minister said: “The lives of the students are precious to us. We will worry about their careers later.”

“Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

MPBSE Class 12 Results 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access MPBSE Class 12 result 2021

Also, the board will allow the students unsatisfied with the MP Board Class 12th results to appear for a special exam held after the Covid situation normalises.

The Madhya Pradesh board has already declared the Class 10 results on July 14. This year, 3,56,582 students have bagged the First Division against 3,42,390 in 2020. The number of students with Second Division and Third Division marks has also increased considerably from last year in MPBSE 10th result 2021. Students unsatisfied with the Class 10th board results can register online for the special exams scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 25.