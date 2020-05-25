Madhya Pradesh Board Allows Exam Centre Change For Students Stranded In Different Districts

MP Board exams will begin from June 9 for remaining papers

Madhya Pradesh has scheduled the exam for remaining papers from June 9. The Board has received information that several students have moved to different places than their place of residence due to lockdown or other reasons. Keeping the interest of such students in mind, the board has decided that such students will be allowed to appear for the remaining papers in whichever district they are right now.

All such students who wish to appear for Madhya Pradesh board exam in a different district than the centre allotted to them earlier, can submit their application online. The application to change exam centres will be available from May 25 to May 28 on MP Online Kiosk, MP Board portal, and Board's mobile app.

Students can also avail the facility through DEO office, coordinating offices, and divisional board offices. New exam centres will be allotted on changing the district only. Exam centre change request within the same district will not be entertained.

Madhya Pradesh board had earlier announced that it will conduct examinations only for remaining class 12 papers and remaining exam for class 10 were cancelled. The MP Board exams would resume on June 9 and conclude on June 15.

Practical exam for private students will be held from June 8 to June 16. Students need to contact school principals to know the time and date for practical exams.

For class 12, except for Commerce, exam for all other subjects will be held for 100 marks. However, for regular students the weightage will be 80% and for private students, the weightage will be 100%.

The board has instructed students to follow all necessary health protocols and cover their mouth with mask/cloth during the exam.



