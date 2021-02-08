  • Home
Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University To Build New Study Centres

The Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University will be opening its new study centres in 134 government colleges.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 11:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh has allowed Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University in Bhopal to open its new study centres in the government colleges. The University will be opening its new study centres in 134 government colleges. A formal ceremony will be held on February 16 to hand over the contract to build the new centres to the relevant bodies.

The event to be held inside Minto Hall of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University will be attended by the Principals and secretaries of participating government colleges where the contract to build new study centres would be handed over to the authority.

The officials of state higher education, secretaries, other officials, the principals and secretaries of all the Universities situated within Bhopal will be invited to the event.

The project is being supervised by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayant Sonvalker who conducted the meeting to discuss the framework of the new project and disburse duties to the officials.

Previously, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University had already opened its study centres at 277 state colleges.

Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Bhopal
