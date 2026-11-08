Madhya Pradesh AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Process Schedule Out

The Ayush Department, Madhya Pradesh, has announced the Round 1 schedule for MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026. Online registration is scheduled to begin on November 10, 2026.

The counselling will be conducted for both State Quota and All India Quota seats. State Quota admissions include government autonomous and private colleges offering Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, and Naturopathy and Yogic Science courses. On the other hand, All India Quota counselling will cover 15% of the seats in private Ayurveda and Homoeopathy colleges.

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: State Quota Schedule

Candidates applying through the State Quota can complete their online registration between November 10 and 11. The facility to make changes to the registration form will be available until November 12. Document verification is scheduled for November 11 and 12.

The vacant seat details and merit list will be published on November 14. Candidates can fill in their preferred colleges, edit their choices, and lock them between November 15 and 16. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 19.

Those who are allotted seats must visit their respective colleges between November 20 and 21 to complete the admission formalities and obtain provisional admission. The admission cancellation facility will also be available during this period.

MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026: All India Quota Schedule

For All India Quota seats, the registration window will remain open from November 10 to 11. Candidates can edit their registration forms until November 11. The vacant seat details and merit list will be released on November 12.

Choice filling and locking will take place on November 13 and 14, while the seat allotment result will be declared on November 16. Candidates allotted seats must report to Pt. Khushilal Sharma Government Autonomous Ayurveda College, Bhopal, between November 18 and 19 to complete the admission process.

How to Register for MP AYUSH PG Counselling 2026?

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official MP AYUSH Counselling website. Go to the PG Counselling section. Click on the registration link. Enter the required details. Select your preferred colleges and courses. Arrange the choices according to your preference. Pay the required registration fee. Check the details and submit the form.

Candidates should keep track of the counselling schedule and complete their registration, choice filling, and admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines.