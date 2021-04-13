Madhya Pradesh Announces Summer Vacations For Classes 1 To 8

Madhya Pradesh announces summer vacations cor Classes 1 to 8

Madhya Pradesh has announced summer vacations for state school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13. The vacation has been announced for the government and state-aided schools.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department announced the summer vacations for the schools in an official notice. It said that, “In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, it has announced summer vacations from April 15 to June 13 for the government and state-aided schools from Classes 1 to 8”.

स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp के निर्देश पर स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने कक्षा पहली से 8वीं तक के शासकीय एवं अनुदान प्राप्त समस्त विद्यालयों में 15 अप्रैल 2021 से 13 जून 2021 तक ग्रीष्म अवकाश का आदेश जारी किया हैं। pic.twitter.com/5PgnNB2422 — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 13, 2021

It further said that the school teachers will be given a summer vacation from April 15 to June 9.

Though it clarified that those appointed on the duty to conduct board examinations will have to be present in the school as per their rosters.

“Teachers appointed for Classes 1 to 8 will be given the summer vacations from April 15 to June 9. Though, they will not be allowed to leave the school until the state board examinations are being conducted. Further, they will have to report to the school in case they are appointed on duty related to the state board exams”.

Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister Inder Singh has taken a call on the summer vacations due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.