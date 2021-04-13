  • Home
  • Education
  • Madhya Pradesh Announces Summer Vacations For Classes 1 To 8

Madhya Pradesh Announces Summer Vacations For Classes 1 To 8

Madhya Pradesh has announced summer vacations for state school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13. The vacation has been announced for the government and state-aided schools.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 13, 2021 8:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Non-Admission Of Around 10,000 EWS Category Students In Schools
Rajasthan To Promote Classes 6, 7 Students Without Exams
Delhi Students Of Classes 9-12 Should Not Be Called To School, Says Directorate of Education
Students In Delhi Schools Will Not Be Called For Any Exam, Government Clarifies
Jammu And Kashmir Schools To Remain Closed Till April 18
Uttar Pradesh Schools Shut Till April 30 As State Reports Record Single-Day Spike In Cases
Madhya Pradesh Announces Summer Vacations For Classes 1 To 8
Madhya Pradesh announces summer vacations cor Classes 1 to 8
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh has announced summer vacations for state school students studying in Classes 1 to 8 from April 15 to June 13. The vacation has been announced for the government and state-aided schools.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department announced the summer vacations for the schools in an official notice. It said that, “In view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, it has announced summer vacations from April 15 to June 13 for the government and state-aided schools from Classes 1 to 8”.

It further said that the school teachers will be given a summer vacation from April 15 to June 9.

Though it clarified that those appointed on the duty to conduct board examinations will have to be present in the school as per their rosters.

“Teachers appointed for Classes 1 to 8 will be given the summer vacations from April 15 to June 9. Though, they will not be allowed to leave the school until the state board examinations are being conducted. Further, they will have to report to the school in case they are appointed on duty related to the state board exams”.

Madhya Pradesh State Education Minister Inder Singh has taken a call on the summer vacations due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Click here for more Education News
mp education body Madhya Pradesh government MP Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Chief Minister Requests Centre To Cancel CBSE Board Exams
Delhi Chief Minister Requests Centre To Cancel CBSE Board Exams
University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions
University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions
University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions To April 16
University Of Kashmir Extends Last Date For MTech Admissions To April 16
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration To Close On April 16
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration To Close On April 16
National Architecture Test (NATA) Result To Be Announced By April 20
National Architecture Test (NATA) Result To Be Announced By April 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................