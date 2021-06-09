  • Home
Madhya Pradesh To Allow Children Orphaned by Covid To Apply For Free Admission In Schools

The School Education Department will open the application window for students seeking free admission to the private schools on June 10. The online application window will remain open till June 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 9, 2021 3:42 pm IST

MP will allow the children orphaned by Covid to apply for free admission in private schools
New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Government will allow the children orphaned by Covid to apply for free admission in private schools. The School Education Department will open the application window for students seeking free admission to the private schools on June 10. The online application window will remain open till June 30. The school education department will conduct a lottery on July 6 for online admission.

The School Education Department took to Twitter and said: “According to the order issued by the School Education Department, the students who were eligible in the last session and the children who were orphaned during the Corona period will get free admission in private schools with priority in online lottery.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, earlier on May had announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. Besides, the chief minister also said that the state will grant loans on government guarantee to people who want to work.

"We will give Rs 5000 per month pension to children who have lost their parents/guardians in this COVID pandemic. We'll also arrange free education for these children and free ration for these families," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

