Image credit: Shutterstock Madhya Pradesh schools to reopen today

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will reopen today for Classes 11 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance. The government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the reopening of schools. As per the SOP released last week, physical classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 will be held once a week from August 5. Classes will be held twice a week for students of Classes 11 and 12, and virtual sessions will continue simultaneously.

Class 11 students will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Class 12 students will convene at schools on Mondays and Thursdays.

Students of Classes 9 will attend school on Saturdays and for those in Class 10, sessions will be held on Wednesdays.

According to the guidelines, student gatherings such as morning assemblies and swimming lessons are not permitted to prevent the viral spread.

Apart from this, the state government has asked schools to undertake a slew of measures such as running COVID-19 tests on students and teachers.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has directed district collectors and chief medical and health officers to inoculate teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges that come under the Department of Higher Education and School Education from July 26 to 31.

It will be ensured that the first and second dose of jabs against COVID-19 is administered to teachers and employees of all government and non-government colleges and schools, including those of the Tribal Welfare Department.

(With PTI inputs)