Madhya Pradesh: 14.53 Lakh Students Of Classes 9-12 To Get Scholarship Funds

The Madhya Pradesh government is transferring funds to the school students’ bank accounts as part of the consolidated scholarship scheme under the MP state school education department. The scholarships are being given to the students of Class 9 to Class 12.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 26, 2021 5:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

As per the MP state school education department, under the policy initiated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a large number of school students have already been benefited by the scholarship scheme. It is said that around 14.53 lakh students studying from Class 9 to Class 12 have been provided with the scholarships to help them continue their studies and pursue desirable courses during higher education.

Till now, scholarships worth Rs 344 crore have been disbursed to the students as the funds have been directly transferred to their bank accounts through an online banking system.

MP state school education department confirmed about the same through its official Twitter account. Mr Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed about the various education schemes introduced by the state in line with the National Education Policy or NEP-2020.

He promised school buses to all the students including those living in the remote areas. He said that 27 kinds of scholarships are being offered to the school students which can help them to buy books to prepare for the subsequent exams.

He encouraged the students to work harder to achieve their goals and wisely utilise the given scholarships for getting access to education.

