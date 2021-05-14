Madhya Pradesh 10th Board Exams Cancelled, 12th Exams Postponed

MP board 12th exam postponed till further notice (representational)

MP board exam 2021: The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has Cancelled Class 10 final exams and has again postponed Class 12 final exams until further orders, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. For Class 12, new dates will be announced when the situation improves and students will be given information at least 20 days in advance, it said.

“Keeping in view the severity of corona infection, the 12th examinations to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education are postponed until further orders,” the School Education Department said on social media.

Gathering of students at one place could result in the spread of the virus and therefore, the board has decided to cancel Class 10 final exams, an official statement said.

The board has also announced the criteria for promoting Class 10 students to the next higher class.

The board will consider students' performance in the half yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests and internal assesments held during the academic year for preparing results.

Earlier, on April 26, the board postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to begin on May 1.

According to an official statement issued on April 14, Class 12 exams have been postponed for one month and Class 10 exams have been cancelled.