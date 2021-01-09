  • Home
Madhava Mathematics Competition For UG Students On February 7; Details Here

Students can apply online at www.madhavacompetition.in to register themselves for the Madhava Mathematics Competition. The application window is open till January 24, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 9, 2021 7:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Department of Mathematics SP College Pune and Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education TIFR Mumbai have organised a Mathematics competition for students of undergraduate programmes. Named Madhava Mathematics Competition, it will be conducted online this year on February 7 between 12 noon and 1:30 pm. The online Mathematics competition will be funded by the National Board of Higher Mathematics.

Students can apply online at www.madhavacompetition.in to register themselves for the Madhava Mathematics Competition. The application window is open till January 24, 2021. The registration fee is Rs 100.

The Mathematics competition will be held for first year, second year and third year BSc (Computer Science) students with Mathematics as one of the subjects. However, interested students of first year and third year BSc (Mathematics) may also appear. The merit list of third year BSc students will be prepared separately. This is an all India level Mathematics competition. Students can contact the regional co-ordinators for online registration.

The competition is named after Madhava, who introduced in the fourteenth century, profound mathematical ideas that are now part of Calculus. His most famous achievements include the Madhava - Leibnitz series for π, the Madhava - Newton power series for sine and Cosine functions and a numerical value of π that is accurate to eleven decimal places, a statement on the official website read.

