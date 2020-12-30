Madan Pillutla To Take Over As ISB Dean From July 2021

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Professor Madan Pillutla as its sixth Dean from July next year.

According to a press release issued by the B-School, Professor Pillutla is a globally renowned management academic and leader in the field of organizational behaviour, currently at London Business School (LBS). He will succeed Dean Rajendra Srivastava and will formally take over on July 1, 2021.