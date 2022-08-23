Macquarie University Announces Scholarships Of Upto AUD 40,000 For Students Of India, South Asia

Image credit: Shuttertock Macquarie University announces scholarships of upto AUD 40,000 for Indian and South Asian students for pursuing courses in the upcoming year.

Macquarie University, Australia announced an early acceptance scholarship worth AUD 10,000 per year to reward outstanding Indian and South Asian students. The students who will pursue their studies at Macquarie University from 2023 onwards will be eligible for this grant.

To be eligible for this scholarship, the student must be a full-time international student pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate degree on campus or online if affected by Covid border regulations. The candidates should be a citizen of South Asian countries- India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Candidates need to accept the offer letter from Macquarie University and pay the commencement fee by the acceptance due date in order to avail the scholarship.

The scholarship grant for Indian and South Asian students will be disbursed as AUD 10,000 annual scholarship towards tuition fees covering all coursework degree programmes. This would mean a student enrolling in a four-year undergraduate degree would receive AUD 40,000 over four years off their total tuition fees. The applications will be accepted all year round, and candidates who successfully apply for any undergraduate or postgraduate degree will be automatically assessed for this early acceptance scholarship.

Some of the most popular study areas at Macquarie University include Master of Management, Master of Business Analytics, Master of Banking and Finance, Master of Data Science, Master of Information Technology, Master of Engineering Management, Master of Professional Accounting, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, and Bachelor of Information Technology.