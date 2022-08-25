Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Websites To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock Lucknow University UGET admit card 2022 released today, August 25.

UGET Admit Card 2022: The Lucknow University has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 entrance exam admit card today, August 25, 2022. The candidates who have registered for the UGET 2022 entrance examination of Lucknow University can download the UGET admit card through the official website– kouniv.ac.in. Candidates will require their registration ID and password to download the UGET 2022 admit card.

The name of the candidate, roll number, exam name, exam date, time, venue, schedule, shift of exam, reporting time and exam day guidelines are mentioned in the UGET 2022 admit card.

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29 to September 4. The UGET 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The UGET exam schedule for BNYS, BVoc, Shashtri and BA/BSc Yoga will be announced later by Lucknow University.

Lucknow University Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download