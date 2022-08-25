  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Websites To Download

Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Websites To Download

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29 to September 4.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 25, 2022 1:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Executive Result Soon At Icsi.edu; Professional Toppers List
ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
Tamil Nadu TANCET Rank List 2022 Today; Check Counselling Details
Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 To Be Out On August 27
Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Websites To Download
Lucknow University UGET admit card 2022 released today, August 25.
Image credit: Shutterstock

UGET Admit Card 2022: The Lucknow University has released the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 entrance exam admit card today, August 25, 2022. The candidates who have registered for the UGET 2022 entrance examination of Lucknow University can download the UGET admit card through the official website– kouniv.ac.in. Candidates will require their registration ID and password to download the UGET 2022 admit card.

The name of the candidate, roll number, exam name, exam date, time, venue, schedule, shift of exam, reporting time and exam day guidelines are mentioned in the UGET 2022 admit card.

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29 to September 4. The UGET 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The UGET exam schedule for BNYS, BVoc, Shashtri and BA/BSc Yoga will be announced later by Lucknow University.

Lucknow University Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website--lkouniv.ac.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the download admit card link.

  3. Enter your registration ID and password.

  4. The Lucknow University UGET admit card 2022 will be available on the screen.

  5. Download your admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for more Education News
Lucknow University admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022
ICSI Announces CS Executive Result 2022
ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Executive Result Soon At Icsi.edu; Professional Toppers List
Live | ICSI CS Result June 2022 Live: CS Executive Result Soon At Icsi.edu; Professional Toppers List
Educate Girls, Government Of Rajasthan To Train Government Teachers On Using Digital Tech
Educate Girls, Government Of Rajasthan To Train Government Teachers On Using Digital Tech
ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper
ICSI CS Professional Exam 2022 Result Out; Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani Is The Topper
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
ICSI Announces CS Professional Programme Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................