Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application Deadline Ends Today; Details Here

Lucknow University (LU) will conclude the application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 today, August 19.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 6:22 pm IST

LU UGET 2022 Registration: Lucknow University (LU) will conclude the application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 today, August 19. Aspiring candidates can apply for LU UGET 2022 exam for admission to undergraduate courses at the official websites-- lkouniv.ac.in. Earlier, the last date to register was August 12. The university will conduct the entrance exam between August 29 and September 4, 2022.

The UGET examination will be held in two shift. The first shift will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. The UGET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from August 25. The university will release the admit card on August 25. Candidates can download their UGET admit card by entering their login ID and password.

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category have to pay Rs 800 as the application fee.While candidates belonging to SC, ST, PH (Any Category) have to pay Rs 400 as the application fee.

Lucknow University UGET 2022: Important Dates

  • Start date to fill online application - April 02, 2022
  • Last date to fill UGET 2022 application - August 18, 2022

How To Apply For Lucknow University UGET 2022:

  • Visit the official website – lkouniv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Online Admission 2022-23 Undergraduate’
  • Complete the basic registration and fill up the application form
  • Upload required documents and cross-check application details
  • Pay the application fee and submit the online application
  • Print the application form and fee receipt for future references.
