Lucknow University To Announce Undergraduate Semester Exam Result Soon

The University of Lucknow will declare the result of undergraduate semester exams on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in, soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 26, 2021 11:19 am IST

New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow will declare the result of undergraduate semester exams on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in, soon. “Watch out for BA Hons. 3rd and 5th semester results of AIH, Pol. Sc., English, Social Work, Psychology, Hindi, BA, BSc and BCom, to be uploaded to the University website lkouniv.ac.in soon,” Lucknow University tweeted.

The university has suspended all activities in physical mode will function in online mode in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Examinations including practical will remain suspended till May 15. The university will function with 50 per cent staff during this period.

Last year, Lucknow University held the exam for final year and sixth semester of undergraduate and fourth semester of postgraduate courses in MCQ format. For the yearly system there were 100 questions in each paper and students had to answer 50 questions. For the semester system, there were 70 questions out of which students had to answer 35 questions. Each question carried two marks and each paper will be of 60 minutes' duration.

Lucknow University Result
