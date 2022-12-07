  • Home
Lucknow University To Offer Dual Degrees From 2023-24 Session

The Lucknow University has decided to offer dual degree programmes from the next academic session

Education | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 1:18 pm IST

Students can now apply for dual degree programmes from 2023-24 academic session
Image credit: File Photo

The University of Lucknow will offer dual degrees for students from the 2023-24 academic session. The university's admission committee has given its approval for the implementation of dual degree policy. According to the Hindustan Times report, the admission committee approved the implementation of UGC guidelines for dual degree programmes, the students will now be allowed to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

The university has also decided to increase the seats for MSc Food Processing and Technology from 30 to 40 in the coming academic session.

Earlier in April, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved regulations to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes by Indian and foreign higher education institutions. The universities which offer courses online or in distance mode could not offer the dual degree programmes.

According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the dual degree programmes can be offered by "any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC."

- With PTI Inputs

University of Lucknow, Lucknow
