Image credit: Shutterstock Lucknow University Starts Application For UG, PhD Programmes

The University of Lucknow has started the application process for admission to undergraduate (UG), UG professional and PhD programmes at the university. The application window opened on Tuesday, March 9. Candidates seeking admission to UG, UG Professional and PhD programmes can apply online at lkouniv.ac.in.

For admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22, the online registration window will close on April 22. However, the university will allow the candidates to apply online with a late fee till April 27, 2021. Candidates seeking admission to UG programmes including BA, BA (Hons), BSc (Maths), BSc (Biology), BCom, BCom (Hons), Shastri, LLB (5 Years), BVA/BFA, BSc/ BSc Yoga, BVoc (Renewable Energy), BSc Agriculture and BJMC can apply online at the university website.

For admission to UG Professional programmes including BBA, BBA (IB), BBA (MS), BBA (Tourism) and BCA, students will be able to apply till April 22 and with a late fee till April 27, 2021.

Centralized Undergraduate Programmes Admission Session 2021-22 -- Direct Link

Candidates can apply for the PhD programmes for the academic session 2020-21 at Lucknow University online till April 15. The last date, however, with the payment of a late fee is April 22, 2021.

PhD Programmes Admission Session 2020-21 -- Direct Link

Lucknow University UG, PhD Programmes: Application Steps

Step 1: On the admission portal of lkouniv.ac.in, register with names and contact information

Step 2: Add personal details

Step 3: Fill educational qualifications

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of photo and signature

Step 5: Preview and submit

Step 6: Pay the application fee in online mode

Step 7: Print Application form for future reference