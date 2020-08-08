Lucknow University Releases Rules For Promotion Of Second, Fourth Semester Students

Lucknow University has released assessment rules for second and fourth semesters

Lucknow University has released the assessment method for promotion of students in intermediate years or semesters in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the University.

For second semester students in undergraduate programmes, marks score din the first semester in an equivalent subject will be taken as the reference marks to determine the projected marks for second semester. Similar projected marks will be calculated for internal assessment and practical exam.

In a similar fashion, average of the marks scored in first, second, and third semester will be taken as the reference marks and the projected marks in the fourth semester will be calculated for undergraduate students. The same rule will be used for honors programmes.

For master's students, the projected marks for second semester will be calculated on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in first semester. Internal and practical marks will also be calculated in the same way.

While preparing the result for students who failed or were absent in some previous semester paper, they will be promoted but will have to appear for improvement exam which may be held later.

The result of such students who have passed first, third, and fourth semester exams but have not cleared second semester exam will be promoted on the basis of rules set for calculating second semester result since the second semester will not be held this year. A similar rule will apply for students in postgraduate programmes.

All such students who have cleared the final year/semester exam but have backlog in any one previous year/semester will be promoted on the basis of previous year/semester.

Meanwhile, the University will be holding final year exam in MCQ format.



