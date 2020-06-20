Lucknow University Releases Revised Dates For UG, PG Exams

  • Home
Lucknow University has released revised exam calendar for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:46 am IST

New Delhi:

Lucknow University has released revised exam calendar for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams. The University had to cancel the annual examinations which commenced on March 16, 2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The University has released revised exam dates for the postponed exams as well.

Lucknow University will begin the examinations from July 7, 2020. The examinations will conclude in August.

The examinations for BA and B.Com. courses in annual mode will begin on July 7 and conclude on August 10 and July 25 respectively. The exam for annual mode of B.Sc. course will begin on July 8 and conclude on August 13, 2020.

The examination for BA, B.Com., and B.Sc. in semester mode will commence on July 23 and conclude on August 14, August 5, and August 11 respectively.

Exams for BCA and B.Tech. will begin on July 31. Exams for MBA (IMS) and BBA will begin on July 14, 2020. Exam for MBA students will begin on July 20.

Examination for M.Ed. course will begin on July 18 and for B.Ed. course will begin on July 11, 2020. Exam for B.El.Ed. will begin on July 10, 2020.

Exams for MA, M.Com. and M.Sc. will begin on July 25 and conclude on August 6, August 7, and August 8 respectively.

Lucknow University will release revised time table for each of the courses and updated exam centre on its official website soon.

University of Lucknow, Lucknow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................