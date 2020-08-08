Lucknow University Releases Guidelines For Final Semester Exams In MCQ Format

Lucknow University has released the guidelines for final year exams in MCQ format

Lucknow University has released the guidelines for conducting the final year or semester examination. The examination for the final semester students will be held in the Multiple Choice Question or MCQ format.

The exam for final year/ sixth semester of undergraduate and fourth semester of postgraduate courses will be held in the MCQ format. For the yearly system there will be 100 questions in each paper and students will have to answer 50 questions. For the semester system, there will be 70 questions out of which students will have to answer 35 questions. Each question will carry two marks and each paper will be of 60 minutes' duration.

The internal assessment marks will be awarded on the basis of the internal marks given in previous semesters.

Wherever there is a provision for practical exams, the department head will upload marks on the University portal.

For law students, there are seven papers in the tenth semester. Out of the seven papers, six papers carrying 100 marks will have 100 questions out of which students will have to answer 50 questions. Each question will carry two marks.

In case of the seventh paper, 50 marks each is for theory and practical components. For this paper, there will be 50 questions in the theory exam, out of which a student will have to answer only 25. Each question will carry two marks. The oral exam will be held by the department. All seven papers will be of one hour duration.

For three-year law degrees, all seven papers will have 100 questions and students will have to answer 50 questions. Again, each question will carry two marks and every paper will be of one hour duration.

The Fine Arts department will also adopt the same pattern as other departments in the university for undergraduate level courses. For postgraduate level, the students will have to answer 35 questions out of 70 questions, each carrying two marks.

In case of practical examination/assessment, for UG and PG both programmes offered by Fine Arts department, 50% marks will be given by the internal examiner and rest 50% marks will be given by external examiner on the class work only instead of practical examination.

M.V.A. students will present one of their last work or best work (Painting, Sculpture or Applied Art) to be evaluated as examination work.

Only for BVA and BFA first semester examination, which is still pending, two theory papers will be on MCQ pattern as final year examination and practical evaluation in all six subjects will

be based on class work where 50 marks each will be awarded by internal examiner and external examiner.

For the Ayurveda and Unani streams, the exam will be held according to CCIM guidelines and the theory exam will be held only for last year students. Exam for rest of the students will be held after Covid-19 situation gets normal.

Exam for all diploma and certificate exams will be held in the MCQ format.

The University has also cancelled the exam for the one paper held for BA and B.Sc. exams held on March 16. The exam for these papers will be held again in MCQ format.







