Lucknow University PGET 2022 Exam Dates Out; Test From September 10

Lucknow University Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Schedule

The Lucknow University (LU) has released the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 examination schedule. The candidates about to appear for the Lucknow University PGET 2022 can check the exam dates from the official websites-- lkouniv.ac.in. The university will commence the postgraduate entrance exam from September 10. The examination will be held in two shifts- the morning shift will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shiftfrom 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The postgraduate entrance exam will start from subjects- Anthropology, Biotechnology, Commerce, Public Health (Community Medicine) and will conclude with Computer Science, Food Processing and Food Technology and Public Administration subject. The schedule for MA, Masters in Population studies, MSc in Mass Communication, Renewable Energy, MA and MSc in Yoga will be announced later. "Any candidate who have applied for two or more subjects and those subjects are scheduled together in same shift are required to inform by September 4, through email at luentrance2022@gmail.com," Lucknow University said in a statement.

Lucknow University PGET 2022 Exam Dates