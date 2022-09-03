  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University PGET 2022 Exam Dates Out; Test From September 10

Lucknow University PGET 2022 Exam Dates Out; Test From September 10

The Lucknow University (LU) has released the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 examination schedule.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 3, 2022 4:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in; Candidate Portal, Cut-Off
IIFT Exam 2023: Registrations For MBA Programme To Start Soon; Details Here
When Will NEET UG 2022 Result Be Declared? What We Know So Far
Madhya Pradesh Government Reduces Weight Of School Bags; New Policy Makes Day In Week Bag-Less
NTA Issues CUET PG Admit Card 2022 For September 5, 6 Exams
JEE Advanced College Predictor 2022 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top IITs
Lucknow University PGET 2022 Exam Dates Out; Test From September 10
Lucknow University Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Schedule
New Delhi:

The Lucknow University (LU) has released the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) 2022 examination schedule. The candidates about to appear for the Lucknow University PGET 2022 can check the exam dates from the official websites-- lkouniv.ac.in. The university will commence the postgraduate entrance exam from September 10. The examination will be held in two shifts- the morning shift will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shiftfrom 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

The postgraduate entrance exam will start from subjects- Anthropology, Biotechnology, Commerce, Public Health (Community Medicine) and will conclude with Computer Science, Food Processing and Food Technology and Public Administration subject. The schedule for MA, Masters in Population studies, MSc in Mass Communication, Renewable Energy, MA and MSc in Yoga will be announced later. "Any candidate who have applied for two or more subjects and those subjects are scheduled together in same shift are required to inform by September 4, through email at luentrance2022@gmail.com," Lucknow University said in a statement.

Lucknow University PGET 2022 Exam Dates

DateShiftSubject
September 10, 202211:30 am to 1 pmAnthropology, Biotechnology, Commerce, Public Health (Community Medicine)
4 pm to 5:30 pmAIH & Archaeology, applied economics, applied geology, B.Lib.I.Sc., biochemistry, CCJA, public health
September 11, 202211:30 am to 1 pmLL.B.
4 pm to 5:30 pmMBA/MTTM
September 12, 202211:30 am to 1 pmEnglish, hospital administration, mathematics,Molecular and human genetics, Sanskrit
4 pm to 5:30 pmForensic science, political science, M.P.Ed.
September 13, 202211:30 am to 1 pmBotany/plant science/microbiology, defence studies,Economics
4 pm to 5:30 pmChemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Medieval &Modern Indian History (MIH)
September 14, 202211:30 am to 1 pmLLM
4 pm to 5:30 pmHome Science, Sociology, B.P.Ed.
September 15, 202211:30 am to 1 pmHindi, Geography, Social Work
4 pm to 5:30 pmGeology, Physics, Psychology, M.Lib.I.Sc
September 16, 202211:30 am to 1 pmM.Ed., MVA/MFA
4 pm to 5:30 pmEducation, Environmental Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Alim
September 17, 202211:30 am to 1 pmStatistics/Biostatistics, Zoology
4 pm to 5:30 pmComputer Science, Food Processing and Food Technology, Public Administration
Click here for more Education News
Lucknow University admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in; Candidate Portal, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 Live: Provisional Answer Key Out At Jeeadv.ac.in; Candidate Portal, Cut-Off
IIFT Exam 2023: Registrations For MBA Programme To Start Soon; Details Here
IIFT Exam 2023: Registrations For MBA Programme To Start Soon; Details Here
Virtual School 'Anti-Student', Will destroy Foundation Of Education Ecosystem: Students' Body
Virtual School 'Anti-Student', Will destroy Foundation Of Education Ecosystem: Students' Body
Teachers’ Day 2022 On September 5; History, Significance Of This Day
Teachers’ Day 2022 On September 5; History, Significance Of This Day
IIT Madras, Madras Dyslexia Association To Offer Free Remediation Programme In Tamil
IIT Madras, Madras Dyslexia Association To Offer Free Remediation Programme In Tamil
.......................... Advertisement ..........................