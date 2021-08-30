  • Home
Lucknow University PGET 2021 Schedule Released; Check Here

Lucknow University has declared the final schedule of the Post Graduate Entrance Test, PGET 2021 on its official website. Students who are going to appear for the LU PGET exam 2021 can check the entire schedule on the official website of the university- lkouniv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 5:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

Lucknow University has declared the final schedule of the Post Graduate Entrance Test, PGET 2021 on its official website. Students who are going to appear for the LU PGET exam 2021 can check the entire schedule on the official website of the university- lkouniv.ac.in.

According to the official time table, the exams will be conducted from September 6 to September 13. The exams will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will be from 11 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift will be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Check complete schedule here

LU PGET 2021: How to check the schedule

  • Visit the official website of Lucknow University- lkouniv.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'News' tab to check the notification

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • LU PGET 2021 final schedule will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

  • Download or take a screenshot of the schedule

  • Students can also take out a print out for future references

Lucknow University post graduation entrance examination will be held on September 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 for admission to various masters programmes.

Students who will appear for the Lucknow University PGET 2021 exam will get admission to various Post Graduation(PG) courses like LL.M., Public Administration, English, Forensic Science, Hospital, Administration, Mathematics, Education, Environmental Science, Geography, Journalism and Mass Communication, Physics/Renewable, Energy, Social Work, Zoology Sociology, Statistics, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of, Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM), Defence Studies, Hindi, Medieval & Modern, Indian History, Philosophy, B.P.Ed.

