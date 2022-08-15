Lucknow University Extends UGET 2022 Application Last Date; Steps To Register

Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application Deadline Extended

Lucknow University has extended the application deadline for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022. The last date to apply for the Lucknow University UGET 2022 entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses is now August 18. Earlier, the last date to register was August 12. Candidates can apply for the UGET 2022 examination by visiting the official websites-- lkouniv.ac.in.

The university will conduct the entrance exam between August 29 and September 4, 2022. The examination will be held in two shift -- 11:30 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 5:30 pm. The UGET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from August 25. Candidates need to enter their login ID and password provided at the time of registration to download the Lucknow University UGET 2022 admit card.

Lucknow University UGET 2022: Important Dates

Start date to fill online application - April 02, 2022

April 02, 2022 Last date to fill UGET 2022 application - August 18, 2022

Lucknow University UGET 2022: Application Fee

General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 800 as the application fee.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PH (Any Category) have to pay Rs 400 as the application fee.

How To Apply For Lucknow University UGET 2022:

Visit the official website – lkouniv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Online Admission 2022-23 Undergraduate’

Complete the basic registration and fill up the application form

Upload required documents and cross-check application details

Pay the application fee and submit the online application

Print the application form and fee receipt for future references.

Direct Link: Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application Form