Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Lucknow University extends application dates

The University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University, has extended the deadline for submitting undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate(PG) admissions forms to June 30. Lucknow University had initially set May 20 as the last date for submitting admission forms to UG and PG courses but this date was later extended to June 13. The application date has now been extended twice due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown has affected the academic schedule of most institutions .

The university has further extended the deadline as restrictions are still in force due to the looming threat of the pandemic. Lucknow University, in an official notification, said: “On recommendations of the Coordinator, Admission 2020-21, the Vice Chancellor is pleased to approve the extension of last date of form submission of the following programs to June 30,2020.”

The university, earlier, relaxed rules for uploading certain documents for the application form, including caste certificate and economically weaker sections (EWS) certificate.

The university had also allowed applicants of Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to change the examination centres in view of the changes brought on by the pandemic. Candidates were informed that the university will allot any one of the three original options in case students are not allotted their newly opted centre. The exam date for UP B.Ed. JEE is yet to be announced.