  • Home
  • Education
  • Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30

Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30

Lucknow University had initially set May 20 as the last date for submitting admission forms to UG and PG courses but this date was later extended to June 13.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University To Release Admit Card For PG Students Today
IIT Guwahati First To Introduce MS Research Programme In E-Mobility, Admission From June 15
AMU School Board To Hold Online Exams, Asks Class 10, Class 12 Students To Submit Phone Numbers
Patna University Admission: PUCET 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August
IIT Gandhinagar Improves In NIRF India Ranking 2020
Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List
Lucknow University Extends UG, PG Application Date Till June 30
Lucknow University extends application dates
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

The University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University, has extended the deadline for submitting undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate(PG) admissions forms to June 30. Lucknow University had initially set May 20 as the last date for submitting admission forms to UG and PG courses but this date was later extended to June 13. The application date has now been extended twice due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown has affected the academic schedule of most institutions .

The university has further extended the deadline as restrictions are still in force due to the looming threat of the pandemic. Lucknow University, in an official notification, said: “On recommendations of the Coordinator, Admission 2020-21, the Vice Chancellor is pleased to approve the extension of last date of form submission of the following programs to June 30,2020.”

The university, earlier, relaxed rules for uploading certain documents for the application form, including caste certificate and economically weaker sections (EWS) certificate.

The university had also allowed applicants of Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to change the examination centres in view of the changes brought on by the pandemic. Candidates were informed that the university will allot any one of the three original options in case students are not allotted their newly opted centre. The exam date for UP B.Ed. JEE is yet to be announced.

Click here for more Education News
University of Lucknow, Lucknow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Admission Process In Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges To Commence From July, Says Minister
Admission Process In Chhattisgarh Schools, Colleges To Commence From July, Says Minister
NIRF Ranking: Bengal Education Minister Takes Pride In Performance Of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University
NIRF Ranking: Bengal Education Minister Takes Pride In Performance Of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University
Himachal Board To Award Average Marks To Plus Two Students In Optional Paper
Himachal Board To Award Average Marks To Plus Two Students In Optional Paper
UGC Asks Universities To Do Comparative Study On Impact Of COVID-19 And Spanish Flu In India
UGC Asks Universities To Do Comparative Study On Impact Of COVID-19 And Spanish Flu In India
DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University To Release Admit Card For PG Students Today
DU Open Book Exam: Delhi University To Release Admit Card For PG Students Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................